Kings XI Punjab: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in KL Rahul's KXIP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.

Here is a full list of players in Kings XI Punjab squad: