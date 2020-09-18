Kings XI Punjab: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in KL Rahul's KXIP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.
KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.
Here is a full list of players in Kings XI Punjab squad:
KL Rahul (c)
Arshdeep Singh
Chris Gayle
Darshan Nalkande
Krishnappa Gowtham
Hardus Viljoen
Harpreet Brar
Jagadeesha Suchith
Karun Nair
Mandeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal
Mohammed Shami
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Murugan Ashwin
Nicholas Pooran
Sarfaraz Khan
Chris Jordan
Deepak Hooda
Glenn Maxwell
Ishan Porel
James Neesham
Prabhsimran Singh
Ravi Bishnoi
Sheldon Cottrell
Tajinder Dhillon
