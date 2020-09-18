Cricket

Kings XI Punjab: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in KL Rahul's KXIP

By FPJ Web Desk

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

KL Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab as their captain in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy. With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, the squad will be hoping for a major boost in technique which may lead them to lift the trophy.

Here is a full list of players in Kings XI Punjab squad:

  1. KL Rahul (c)

  2. Arshdeep Singh

  3. Chris Gayle

  4. Darshan Nalkande

  5. Krishnappa Gowtham

  6. Hardus Viljoen

  7. Harpreet Brar

  8. Jagadeesha Suchith

  9. Karun Nair

  10. Mandeep Singh

  11. Mayank Agarwal

  12. Mohammed Shami

  13. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  14. Murugan Ashwin

  15. Nicholas Pooran

  16. Sarfaraz Khan

  17. Chris Jordan

  18. Deepak Hooda

  19. Glenn Maxwell

  20. Ishan Porel

  21. James Neesham

  22. Prabhsimran Singh

  23. Ravi Bishnoi

  24. Sheldon Cottrell

  25. Tajinder Dhillon

