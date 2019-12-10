'Kieron Pollard's IPL exposure will help our young bowlers': Phil Simmons on Wankhede T20I

West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday said the team would be banking heavily on skipper Kieron Pollard in the series-deciding third T20 International against India as his understanding of the pitch due to IPL exposure will be "invaluable" for the bowlers.

Pollard has played a lot at the Wankhede Stadium as he has been part of the Mumbai Indians IPL squad and Simmons said his experience will help the visiting bowlers.

"(Kieron) Pollard has played a lot at this venue, the others have not played that much. I think the experience which they have got from here is invaluable and especially the captain (Pollard), as he has been here for 10 years," Simmons said in the pre-match press conference here.

"He knows things inside out and that will definitely help our bowlers mainly, there are a few youngsters in this format. It will definitely help," he added.