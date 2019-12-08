Kieron Pollard very near to achieve this milestone in T20I

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is just 10 runs away from smashing 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if the batsman manages to do so, he will become the fourth Windies batsmen to achieve the feat.

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo has amassed over 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Inida and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Pollard played a gutsy knock in the first T20I against India, . His late onslaught enabled West Indies to score 207 runs in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 94 runs while KL Rahul amassed 62 runs. India leads the three-match series by 1-0.

Rahul also achieved the feat in the last match as he became the 3rd joint-fastest batsman to race to 1000 T20 International runs.