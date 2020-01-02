‘Khud dikhenge chaman ekdum’: Twitterati pan trolls for targeting Hardik Pandya’s skin colour

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. The news took the internet by storm. While many congratulated the couple, there were some who slung racial comments on Pandya and Stankovic.

But, many lashed out at the trolls in support of the cricketer and Bollywood diva pair. "Khud Dikhenge Chaman Ekdum. But Pandya ko troll krenge," a Twitter user wrote.