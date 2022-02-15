e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Kevin Pietersen requests India for help after misplacing his PAN Card, I-T dept responds 'we are here to help'

Pietersen, who is a regular face on sports broadcaster Star Sports, during the IPL coverage, said that he has lost his PAN Card and needs to renew it before he travels to India for work.
FPJ Web Desk
Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pieterson | Photo: Twitter Image

England cricket team's former captain and IPL superstar Kevin Pietersen misplaced his PAN card after which he has sought urgent help from India.

Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he misplaced his PAN card and expected to get help from the concerned Indian authorities. He also tagged PM Modi in his tweet and asked for help.

"INDIA PLEASE HELP. I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," Pietersen wrote on Twitter

Responding to his tweet, the Income Tax Department of India asked the cricketer to follow set of steps in order to renew his PAN Card.

In another Tweet, the Income Tax department informed Pietersen to formally write to the two respective departments in case he has forgotten his PAN details.

"Dear @KP24, we are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card: https://tin-nsdl.com/services/pan/pan-index.html....

https://pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/mainform.html," the IT department said in a tweet to Pietersen.

Pietersen, who is a regular face on sports broadcaster Star Sports, during the IPL coverage, said that he has lost his PAN Card and needs to renew it before he travels to India for work.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
