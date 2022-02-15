Kevin Pietersen requests India for help after misplacing his PAN Card, I-T dept responds 'we are here to help'

England cricket team's former captain and IPL superstar Kevin Pietersen misplaced his PAN card after which he has sought urgent help from India.

Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he misplaced his PAN card and expected to get help from the concerned Indian authorities. He also tagged PM Modi in his tweet and asked for help.

"INDIA PLEASE HELP. I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," Pietersen wrote on Twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to his tweet, the Income Tax Department of India asked the cricketer to follow set of steps in order to renew his PAN Card.

In another Tweet, the Income Tax department informed Pietersen to formally write to the two respective departments in case he has forgotten his PAN details.

"Dear @KP24, we are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card: https://tin-nsdl.com/services/pan/pan-index.html....

https://pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/mainform.html," the IT department said in a tweet to Pietersen.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pietersen, who is a regular face on sports broadcaster Star Sports, during the IPL coverage, said that he has lost his PAN Card and needs to renew it before he travels to India for work.

(wisth sources inputs)

ALSO READ Not Bengaluru, Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match in Mohali

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:03 PM IST