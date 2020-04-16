Kevin Pietersen asks whether there is a way for Gautam Gambhir to smile. Ex-opener comes back with savage reply

Gambhir has been in the news off late in a more serious note, where he has questioned why MS Dhoni should be in the side, stating that KL Rahul could don the role of a wicketkeeper and give Virat Kohli that extra depth in the batting in ODIs and T20 cricket.

Gambhir further named KL Rahul as MS' replacement from behind the stumps. Praising Rahul for his versatility the 38-year-old said: "Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir also said out that only the ones performing at their best should play for India.

He maintained that retirement is Dhoni's personal choice: “Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team. As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice.”

He had also expressed displeasure at ESPN CricInfo for sharing the picture of Dhoni’s infamous winning six in the 2011 World Cup final, saying that it was a team effort that gave India victory. Gambhir, who top scored in that match with a gritty 97, later blamed MS Dhoni for reminding him that he had three more runs to make a century.