Kesrick Williams signals teammates to not make noise after Kohli's dismissal

Kesrick Williams seemed to learn a lesson after being smashed and sledged by Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the first T20I at Hyderabad for his notebook celebration on getting wickets. The lesson was never mess with Kohli.

A furious Virat Kohli smacked for three big sixes against Williams including the winning shot. After the match when Kohli was questioned about his gesture towards the bowler.

The skipper replied, "It happened to me in Jamaica when he (Williams) got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side. It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

Meanwhile, in thesecond T20I, Williams did got his revenge as he dismissed the Indian skipper using the short ball keeping it outside off, as Kohli tried to play it over the third man but was caught by Lendl Simmons.

After getting the big fish out, Williams put his index finger on his lips and made a gestured towards his teammates to not say anything. It was not only with Kohli, the bowler also dismissed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and once again stayed queit with fingers on lips.