Keeping up with Hardik: Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi make their relationship Insta official

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated a significant event on Wednesday. Pandya proposed to his girlfriend, Bollywood diva Nataša Stanković.
"Forever yes," responded Nataša, posting an Instagram video of the proposal.
Meanwhile, Pandya's teammate Rishab Pant has taken the limelight after uploading a picture with his girlfriend Isha Negi. The couple are seen enjoying together in snowy mountains marking a great start to the year. The 22-year old batsman wrote “I like me better when I’m with you," in the caption.
Isha Negi also took to Instagram posting a picture of the couple. "5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie," wrote Negi in the caption.
On the workfront, Pant will be next seen in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With recent criticism, this could be Pant's chance to shine once again as a wicketkeeper-batsman.
