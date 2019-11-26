Keep working and you'll be a superstar, Ravi Shastri tells Rishabh Pant

From a former captain to a young turk. Rishabh Pant is the hot topic in Indian cricket at present. While some love him, others like to pull him up, but for Shastri, there is a superstar in that lad who just needs to be given that cushion to settle down and feel at home.

So what does he tell Pant? "Nothing. Just tell him that you are young and nobody expects you to learn everything in one day. You are bound to make mistakes, but as long as you sit down and thing about ways to rectify those mistakes, you know that is what this game will teach you. You are not going to be a superstar in one day. You will have your ups and your downs. That is life, but the more you work harder, the more the sacrifices you make, the better you will become," he smiled.

How does this understanding come? Does it help that he was a broadcaster before becoming the coach? Did that experience help him get ready for the challenges that come with understanding the psyche of youngsters?

"I think that was a big help because I watched so much of cricket. To be honest, I haven't missed a beat in 40 years. It started with playing for Mumbai in 1980 and since then I have not missed a single season as a player, broadcaster and now as a coach. Having watched the game so much and then adding the facets like being a player and then broadcaster, it has helped a lot. Covered cricket in all parts of the world and that is a huge advantage," he acknowledged.