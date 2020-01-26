'Keep getting runs, prove everybody wrong': Kapil Dev identifies comeback route for Rishabh Pant

"When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong. The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest," India's first World Cup-winning captain added while answering a question on Pant.

KL Rahul has proved his efficiency both with the bat and gloves and has surged ahead of the Delhi batsman.

Kapil, who was in the city for a promotional event, said that Rahul being asked to do the glovework in place of Pant is the team management's call.

"It is the team management's call. I don't know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No. 3 and the rest of things," the 61-year-old said.

Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of the Australia series after suffering from a concussion in their first encounter, has been struggling for form ever since last year. A talented batsmen, he has been given chance upon chance by the Board, but has failed to live up to their expectations. Last year, his indifferent form had resulted in his ouster from India's Test squad.