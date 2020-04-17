Kedar Jadhav puts final nail in coffin of his India career, says Kohli didn't back him at RCB

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has had a fair share of filling the void of finisher and a part-time spinner for his skipper.

There is no denying that the 35-year-old has been a key performer for India in recent years, but now, he has been out of the side. And with age not in his favour, there have been speculations over his cricketing career.

In a recent Instagram live with his fans, Jadhav was quick to point out the difference between his former IPL team RCB and CSK: The captains!

"Major difference between playing for RCB in Bengaluru and for CSK in Chennai is the captain who backs you," Jadhav said, "and gives you the opportunities and has the confidence and faith in you."

One may argue if this comment has to do with the understanding between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar.

He continued: "If you know as a player your captain (MS Dhoni) backs you and gives you more than enough opportunities, there is no better feeling. You can see the happiness on his face when you perform, he's happy for you."

When asked if he ever got scolded by the CSK captain, Kedar said: "Yes definitely, but his (Dhoni) scolding is mostly with the eyes. There is a very famous dialogue from a Salman Khan movie which says, ye Akela Aadmi hai jo aapko sirf ek look ke opposition ki pant gila Kar date hai (he is the only person who can make the opposition wet their pants with just one look).

"That sort of thing I get with him when he scolds me with his eyes, then I have to pull up my socks."