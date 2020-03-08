'Katy Perry spent more time at MCG than Indian batters', says Sri Lankan Twitter user Daniel Alexander, gets trolled instead

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team were defeated by Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Reacting on India's loss by 85 runs, a Sri Lankan Twitter user named Daniel Alexander, who according to his bio is an administrator of Island Cricket, trolled the Indian team.

He said that American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has spent more time at the MCG than the Indian batters. "Katy Perry spent more time on the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch and performed better than all India batters," he wrote.