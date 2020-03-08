'Katy Perry spent more time at MCG than Indian batters', says Sri Lankan Twitter user Daniel Alexander, gets trolled instead

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team were defeated by Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Reacting on India's loss by 85 runs, a Sri Lankan Twitter user named Daniel Alexander, who according to his bio is an administrator of Island Cricket, trolled the Indian team.
He said that American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has spent more time at the MCG than the Indian batters. "Katy Perry spent more time on the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch and performed better than all India batters," he wrote.
Alexander further said that this loss was similar to India's defeat in the 2003 Men's World Cup. "Australia crush India to win Women's T20 WC, similar the way Australia thrashed India in 2003 Men's WC final. Starc started 2015 men's WC with first over wkt & his wife Alyssa smashed 75. Australia win without the greatest player EPerry. Proper Hammering," he added.
However, Twitter users lashed out at Daniel Alexander for trolling the Indian women's team. "This resembles Sri Lanka’s humiliation in 2007 world cup final more than anything else," a user wrote.
Another user said, "Not going to say anything about lack of SL cricket in the women's t20 wc final thanks to women's day (the irony in the tweet). but the former wc winners, the men's SL team, should give Daniel a gift sometime soon. That way he'll be less preoccupied by the Indian team at least."
Here is how Twitterati reacted to Daniel Alexander's tweets:
Earlier, Daniel Alexander was trolled for calling Indian skipper Virat Kohli "overrated".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)