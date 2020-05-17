'Kashmir hamara hi rahega': Shikhar Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi over controversial remarks on PM Modi and Kashmir

"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," Yuvraj tweeted earlier.

Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

Harbhajan also said that he would have 'no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on'.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.