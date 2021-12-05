Karun Nair turns 29: Let's look back at Indian batsman's 300 against England

The Indian right-handed batsman Karun Nair is celebrating his 29th birthday on 6th December 2021. He has now been recognized by many after making his test debut for India where the Karnataka batsman scored a marvellous triple-hundred against England in 2016.

After Indian former batsmen, Virendra Sehwag, Karun Nair is the only Indian batsman to score a triple century in the longest format. Karun Nair amassed with unbeaten 303 runs in 381 deliveries against England.

By the end of day three, Karun Nair was unbeaten on 71. He began day four on an overnight score and then hammered the England bowlers. Karun Nair reached the three-figure mark off 185 balls and by that time had smashed eight fours and a six.

It took Karun Nair 121 balls to complete 200 after 100. During this phase, he hit 15 fours as well.

In just 75 balls, the right-hander managed to score his third hundred in the innings. From 200 to 300, Karun Nair slammed nine fours and three sixes.

Karun is also only the second player from Karnataka to score a triple century and the first batsman to score a triple century in a Ranji final in 2014-15. In the game, he scored 709 runs.

As far as IPL is concerned, having previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, he was signed up by the Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer are the three other present Indian cricketers who are celebrating their birthday along with Karun Nair on December 6. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared a video wishing those 4 players on this special occasion.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:28 PM IST