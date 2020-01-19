Karun Nair ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala; Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron share photos

Indian cricketer Karun Nair tied the knots with his long-time girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala in a grand ceremony which took place at Udaipur on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane were amongst the few Indian cricketers present at the ceremony.
Varun Aaron and Shreyas Iyer took to their Instagram accounts to share a few glimpses of the wedding.
Varun Aaron wrote, “To a lifetime of love and happiness !! @sanayatankariwala @karun_6.”
Shreyas Iyer, too, shared photos from the wedding on his Instagram stories.
Shreyas also shared a photo with Shardul Thakur on his story.
Several fans took to their Instagram accounts to share more photos of the event. In one photo, Ajinkya Rahane is seen with his little daughter and his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar.
He had proposed to his girlfriend in June of last year while on a vacation in Goa. Both of them took to Instagram to make the announcement official.
In 2016, the 28-year-old became only the second triple-centurion for India in Tests after Virender Sehwag. He also became the first player to hit a triple century in his debut match. But, ever since 2016, he has seen his career graph take a downturn. He last played a Test match for India in 2017 and has never been selected for the national team since then.
Although his international career may not have gone as expected, his domestic records sing a different song. For Karnataka, he has played 77 first-class matches, wherein he has scored 5446 runs at an average of 49.5. His highest score in the domestic circuit is 328. He also has hit 14 centuries and 25 half-centuries.
In International cricket, he has managed six Tests and 2 ODIs where he has scored 374 and 39 runs respectively.
