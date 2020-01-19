Karun Nair ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala; Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron share photos

Indian cricketer Karun Nair tied the knots with his long-time girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala in a grand ceremony which took place at Udaipur on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane were amongst the few Indian cricketers present at the ceremony.

Varun Aaron and Shreyas Iyer took to their Instagram accounts to share a few glimpses of the wedding.

Varun Aaron wrote, “To a lifetime of love and happiness !! @sanayatankariwala @karun_6.”