Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Finals: Where and when to watch the live streaming of the match: My Dream 11 team

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is just a match away to decide its champions for 2019. When the southern states of India-- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-- clash in the finals. Both teams had met in the Vijay Hazare Trophy finals just a month ago, where Karnataka were crowned as champions.

Karnataka will once again have the tag of favourites to lift the trophy as they have already defeated their rivals in the Super League stage a few days ago.

The match will feature International stars like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey from Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu will go with their experienced campaigners Dinesh Karthik and R. Ashwin.

The contest will be between Karnataka's power hitters against Tamil Nadu's tricky spinners. Washington Sundar, apart from producing big wickets, also plays a vital role in team's top batting order coming from an exhilarating 54 against Rajsthan that guided his team in to the finals.

Karnataka's charge will be led by openers, Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul. Padikkal was the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is also leading the charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 548 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 178.5. His 42-ball 87 and Rahul's 31-ball 66 in the semifinal will give Karnataka confidence for the title clash.

Where to watch the Live streaming of Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals match?

The Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals match will be telecasted on Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The online streaming for the same match will be available on Hotstar.

What are the timings of Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals match?

The match between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals will start at 7 pm (IST).

Where is the match between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals happening?

The match between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu,Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy Finals will take place at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnataka:

KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal,V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More.

Tamil Nadu:

Hari Nishanth, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparjith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Vijay Shankar, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan.

My Dream 11 team with captain and vice-captain

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batsman: Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparjith, Manish Pandey.

All Rounder: Washington Sundar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijay Shankar.

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

Whom to make my team's captain for Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy Finals?

KL Rahul based on his batting stats.

Whom to make my team's vice-captain for Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy Finals?

Washington Sundar based on his all-round performance throughout the tournament.