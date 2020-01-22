Karnataka cricket body fined Rs 50,000 for using plastic cups

Bengaluru: City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) levied a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for using single use plastic cups during the recent India-Australia one day international match.

"Despite many awareness meetings, BBMP has found that single use plastic cups were used during yesterday's cricket match and has fined KSCA Rs 50,000 as penalty," tweeted the civic body commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

The state cricket association treasurer Vinaya Mruthyunjaya said the civic body gave a general notice without detailed information on plastic use.

"We have been environmentally friendly for the last many years and all gates security has made sure no plastic or flex was allowed inside the stadium," Mruthyunjaya told IANS.

Mruthyunjaya said KSCA sought information from the civic body as to where the single use plastic cups were found in the stadium during the India-Australia match.

On January 16, KSCA president Roger Binny inaugurated a plastic bottle shredder at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in addition to some other green initiatives at the cricket ground such as solar panels, sub-air system, bio gas unit, rain water harvesting and others.