Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup, has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Kapil Dev is in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty and is out of danger, reports said.

He is currently admitted at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi.

