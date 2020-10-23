Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, hospitalised

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup, has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Kapil Dev, 61, is in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty and is out of danger, reports said.

He is currently admitted at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi.

One of the greatest all-rounders of not just India but the world, Kapil had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.

Born in Haryana, Kapil had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad.

In his Test career of 131 matches spanning 16 years, Kapil Dev amassed 5248 runs and also took 434 wickets. In his ODI career, he accumulated 3,783 runs in 225 matches and also took 253 wickets.

Only century of his illustrious ODI career came in the 1983 World Cup when he played a thunderous knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the group stages. India progressed to the semi-final where they ended up beating hosts England by six wickets. Kapil would play a crucial role in this match as well, this time with the ball. He was India's highest wicket-taker with three scalps as England were restricted to a total of 213.

Finally, India famously beat the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch the trophy. India were rated among the weakest teams going into the tournament and they ended up winning it.