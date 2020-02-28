Kapil Dev asks Indian players to skip IPL if they feel burnout

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that players who are regulars for the Indian team can give the Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss if they think that the international calendar is too cramped. Indian captain Virat Kohli had mentioned at the start of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand that they are getting closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight.

"If you think there is burnout then don't play IPL," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of the fifth edition of HCL Grant's felicitation ceremony.

"There you are not representing your country. So if you think you are burned out, you can always take a break during the IPL. When you are representing your country, the feeling should be different," he said.

Kapil also said that when playing for their country, players need to be giving their best and this should not get compromised because they put a lot of energy in playing franchise cricket.