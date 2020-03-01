Kale Cup T20 Cricket Tournament: Karan More leads Sainath Sports Club to victory

Mumbai: Karan More’s swashbuckling knock of 80 runs was the highlight as Sainath Sports Club defeated Gaud Saraswat Cricket Club eight wickets in a second round match of the Kale Cup T20 Cricket Tournament for ‘C & D’ Division teams at the Matunga Gymkhana ground.

More was in devastating form and steered Sainath CC to 185 for two wickets in 11.2 overs. His flashy innings came from just 24 balls and contained seven hits to the boundary and eight powerfully struck sixes. Pramod Wagh (2 for 37) was Gaud Saraswat’s only successful bowler.

Earlier, Gaud Saraswat CC who were sent into bat first amassed a challenging target of 179 for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Ayaz Khan cracked an unbeaten 86 runs from 50 balls with 10 fours and five sixes. Sainath CC’s Yash Chavan picked 3 wickets for 28 runs. Karan More was later named ‘Man of the match’.

In another match, Young Maharashtra Cricket Club recorded a four-wicket win against Kandivali Cricket Association.

Batting first Kandivali CA were restricted to 69 for nine wickets. Ayush Raghuvanshi (3 for 21) and Durgesh Singh (3 for 10) tormented the Kandivali batsmen.

Young Maharashtra easily scored 72 for six wickets in 13.4 to complete a close win. Tanmay Kadam scored 24 runs, while Aakash Bharadwaj (2 for 12) and Umang Shah (2 for 17) got the wickets. Durgesh Singh won the ‘Man of the match’ award.

Brief scores

Gaud Saraswat CC: 179-6 (Ayaz Khan * 86 not out; Yash Chavan 3-28) lost to Sainath Sports Club 185-2 (Karan More 80 (7x4, 8x6); Pramod Wagh 2-37). Result: Sainath Sports Club won by eight wickets. MoM: Karan More (Sainath CC). Kandivali Cricket Association: 69-9 (Ayush Raghuvanshi 3-21), Durgesh Singh 3-10) lost to Young Maharashtra CC 72-6 (Tanmay Kadam 24; Aakash Bharadwaj 2-12, Umang Shah 2-17). Result: Young Maharashtra Cricket Club won by four wickets. MoM: Durgesh Singh (Young Maharashtra CC).