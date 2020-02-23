Kale Cup T20: Comrade CC ambush Mumbai Police with 40-run victory

Mumbai: Young Comrade CC produced a combined all-round performance to record a comfortable 40-run victory against Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a second round match of the Kale Cup T20 Cricket Tournament for C and D Division teams, at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Sent in to bat, Young Comrade made 160 for five wickets in 17 overs. Anish Choudhary once again was the star batsman scoring 63 runs from 41 balls, which included seven cracks to the ropes and two sixes. Mayuresh Tandel cracked 46 runs from 25 balls with two boundaries and four huge sixes. Mumbai Police’s Amit Pandey picked 2 for 37.