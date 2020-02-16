Kale Cup T20: Comdares CC glide past easy Dadar Parsee

kALEIn a low scoring encounter Young Comrades CC registered an easy 10-wicket victory against Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana in another first round match of the Kale Cup T20 Cricket Tournament, for C and D Division teams, and played at the Oval Maidan.

Chasing a target of 95 set by Dadar Parsee, Young Comrades openers Anish Choudhary 48 runs (47bs, 5x4), and Suraj Singh 42 runs (64bs, 4x4) to ensure they reached 100 for no loss in 13.4 overs. Earlier, Dadar Parsee was restricted to 94 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Tanvish Vaze made 26 runs. Anish Choudhary claimed the Man of the Match award.

In another match, DY Patil Sports Association produced a steady all-round performance and handed Khar Gymkhana a thumping 137-run defeat in their first round match.

DY Patil batsmen scored quick runs to reach a massive total of 212 for five wickets in 20 overs. Subramaniam Doraiswami 47 runs (27 balls, 5x4, 2x6) and Yogesh Pawar 41 runs (31balls, 3x4, 2x6) were responsible to prop the innings.

Khar Gymkhana batsmen struggled to get going and were bundled out for a measly 75 runs in 14.2 overs. Only Rohit Shukla scored 34 runs (32bs, 4x4, 1x6). DY Patil bowlers Karsh Kothari (4 for 10) and Prashant Bohir (3 for 11) were the main wicket-takers. Subramaniam Doraiswami was later named ‘Man of the match’.

Brief scores

Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana: 94-9 (Tanvish Vaze 26) lost to Young Comrade CC: 100 for no loss (Anish Choudhary 48, Suraj Singh 42). Result: Young Comrade CC won by 10 wickets. MoM: Anish Choudhary (Young Comrade CC).

DY Patil 212-5 (Subramaniam Doraiswami 47, Yogesh Pawar 41) bt Khar Gymkhana 75 (Rohit Shukla 34; Karsh Kothari 4-10, Prashant Bohir 3-11). Result: DY Patil won by 137 runs. MoM: Subramaniam Doraiswami (DY Patil).

Islam Gymkhana: 183-7 (Mohammad Ishaque Shaikh 53, Manan Khakhar 46; Vinayak Bhoir 3-35) lost to Karnataka SA 184-7 (Eknath Kerkar 40, Shrideep Mangela 39; Yashraj Joshi 2-20). Results: Karnataka SA won by 3 wickets. MoM: Vinayak Bhoir (Karnatak SA).