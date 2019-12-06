K Srikkanth writes Dhawan's obit, urges Kohli to stick to KL Rahul

Former India batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that India should look beyond the currently-injured Shikhar Dhawan for the opening role in T20Is. According to him, KL Rahul should serve as Rohit Sharma’s permanent partner in the format. Dhawan has struggled for form and fitness since his injury at the World Cup in June. He had been in fine form then, scoring a century against Australia, but the injuries seem to have disrupted the 34-year-old’s progress.

Other young batsmen are also waiting in the wings for an opportunity to usurp one of India’s incumbents. Devdutt Padikkal, for instance, is now rapping on the Indian team’s door, after he top-scored in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 580 runs in 12 innings. He, rather than KL Rahul or Manish Pandey, led Karnataka to the trophy. The next highest scorer in the tournament, Ruturaj Gaikwad, had 419 runs.