Just learnt what 'kalu' meant: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy says he faced racism while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has alleged that he was subjected to racist comments during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Sammy's allegation came after his vociferous support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign around the world after the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US.

"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday.

He did not say when exactly he faced these remarks and by whom.