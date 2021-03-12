'Just another day at office': Twitter trolls Virat Kohli after being dismissed for duck in 1st T20I against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's bad form continued in the first T20I against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Kohli, who came into bat in the second over after KL Rahul's wicket, was dismissed for a duck. The right-handed batsman wanted to break-free and hit leg-spinner Adil Rashid over mid-off but he wasn't able to clear the infield and the ball went straight into the hands of Chris Jordan.

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled the Indian captain. Sri Lankan cricket enthusiast Daniel Alexander called Kohli "massively overrated". He tweeted: "28th duck in Int'ls for Virat Kohli (Tests 12, ODIs 13, T20Is 3). 2nd consecutive duck in Int'ls & 3rd duck in last 5 Int'l inns. Kohli has not scored an Int'l century in his last 37 inns, last Int'l century was v Bangladesh in India on 23rd Nov 2019. Massively Overrated." "That's two ducks in a row, and three in five innings, for Virat Kohli across formats," another Twitter user wrote.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: