'Just another day at office': Twitter trolls Virat Kohli after being dismissed for duck in 1st T20I against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's bad form continued in the first T20I against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.
Kohli, who came into bat in the second over after KL Rahul's wicket, was dismissed for a duck. The right-handed batsman wanted to break-free and hit leg-spinner Adil Rashid over mid-off but he wasn't able to clear the infield and the ball went straight into the hands of Chris Jordan.
Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled the Indian captain. Sri Lankan cricket enthusiast Daniel Alexander called Kohli "massively overrated". He tweeted: "28th duck in Int'ls for Virat Kohli (Tests 12, ODIs 13, T20Is 3). 2nd consecutive duck in Int'ls & 3rd duck in last 5 Int'l inns. Kohli has not scored an Int'l century in his last 37 inns, last Int'l century was v Bangladesh in India on 23rd Nov 2019. Massively Overrated." "That's two ducks in a row, and three in five innings, for Virat Kohli across formats," another Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first against India in the opening T20I of the five-match series.
In a surprise move, Virat Kohli announced that Rohit Sharma will be resting in the first few games.
Speaking at the toss, Eoin Morgan said: "We're going to have a bowl. Looks a good wicket with a covering of grass. A little bit of dew later on. Going to be an evenly-poised contest. The opportunity to play in India against a very strong side with the World Cup later this year, we're really excited. The key is to evolve in our game. Five T20Is at this ground, it's going to turn at some stage and we have to be smarter. That's one aspect of our game that we're trying to evolve."
Kohli said India would have also bowled first. "Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them to a chaseable score. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games," he said.
