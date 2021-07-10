'Jr. Turbanator': Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full our lives complete,” said Harbhajan.

“We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support,” added Harbhajan.

Harbhajan tied the knot with actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple was also blessed with a daughter, Hinaya, in July 2016.

Bhajji was roped into the Kolkata Knight Riders side this year where he wasn't able to deliver much with the ball in the limited opportunities he got.