'Jr. Turbanator': Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

Legendary India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. Bhajji took to Twitter to announce that they are blessed with a baby boy.
Harbhajan captioned the post, "Blessed with a Baby boy. Shukar aa Tera maalka.“
A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full our lives complete,” said Harbhajan.
“We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support,” added Harbhajan.
Harbhajan tied the knot with actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple was also blessed with a daughter, Hinaya, in July 2016.
Bhajji was roped into the Kolkata Knight Riders side this year where he wasn't able to deliver much with the ball in the limited opportunities he got.
