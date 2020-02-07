'Joy to watch': Sachin Tendulkar praises Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday did not want to go into comparisons between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, saying both batters are a joy to watch.

Tendulkar also termed Marnus Labuschagne as special on the sidelines of Bushfire Cricket Bash where he will be coaching Ponting XI.

"I don't like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me to a number of guys and I've said, 'Just leave us alone'," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"Let's not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it's a joy for us to watch."