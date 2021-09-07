Jos Buttler Birthday Special: Doting dad's adorable moments with daughter Georgia

Jos Buttler, born 8 September 1990 turns 31. He is a name to reckon with in they world of cricket. The English wicketkeeping batsman is known for his unorthodox gameplay and counter-attacking approach.

Especially in white ball cricket, Buttler is considered extremely dangerous with the bat. The Somerset born cricketer married Louise Buttler back in 2017 and is blessed with two kids.

Considered by many as one of finest lower order batters in the current era, Buttler was criticized by many in the past for not performing as per expectations in Test cricket.

However, after a few failures, Buttler established himself in the English Test team as well and is one of the go to batters when it comes to scoring runs quickly.

Recently, Buttler pulled out of the last two Tests against India to attend the birth of his second child. The lovely couple recently welcomed their second daughter, Maggie.

Back in April 2019, Buttler and Louise were blessed with their first child Georgia Rose.

Here are doting dad Buttler's heartwarming moments with daughter Georgia:

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:06 PM IST