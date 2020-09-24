Joginder Sharma reveals MS Dhoni's instinctive feeling in 2007 World Cup T20 final against Pakistan

It’s been 13 years now, but the memory of World T20 remains till now. There were many heroes from the 2007 historical victory in Cape Town where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s India beat Pakistan by five runs to lift the first ever multi-nation T20 competition, and Haryana’s seam bowling all-rounder Joginder Singh Sharma was one of them.
Jogi, as he is fondly called, moment of glory came when Pakistan needed five run on the last ball and Misbah was on strike. A slower one from him and the skipper mis-timed a scoop shot that landed safely in the hands of short fine leg fielder S Sreesanth.
Joginder finished with two for 20 and Irfan Pathan won the man of the match for figures of 4-0-16-3.
In one of my conversation, Joginder, who is currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana, could be seen as a proud man to have been part of the historical moment.
“I got a new identity thanks to this game. I feel proud for having won the game for my country and that our name has been etched in golden words. For any cricketer to be a part of World Cup winning team is a goal. I was lucky that I was part of the 2007 World T20 team. I feel proud to have won the hearts of the Indians,” he had said.
Joginder was aware that he would be given the last over by captain Dhoni when it will mattered. “Dhoni said it was between me and Harbhajan. I was expecting that I would get the ball as in the semifinal against Australia, Dhoni asked me to bowl when Australia needed 22 in the last over. I got Michael Hussey out and conceded just 2 runs (it was 6). I have played with Maahi in the Ranji Trophy, we have also practiced together. He had faith in me. Having played street and tennis ball cricket, I knew how to bowl accurately. It wasn’t new to me.”
The 36-year-old said Dhoni had instinctive feeling that I would get Misbah. “Just bowl this over and we will get him. He asked me to stick to my strength.”
Joginder said he was ready for Misbah to play that shot.
“He had played the scoop before. The ball was swinging big. I was confident that I would get him out. Even though I got hit for a six a ball before, I stuck to my plan of bowling on the off stump. He was ready for his stroke — scoop. I sensed it. I changed the length and the lowered the speed. He thought it would be a fast ball. Had it been quick it would have gone over Sreesanth.”
