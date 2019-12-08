Jofra Archer's new disciple in town who predicted Kohli's notebook sledge against Kessrick Williams

Kohli revealed about the entire scene in the post-match presentation. "It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," said the skipper.

Inida and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.