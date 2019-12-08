Jofra Archer's new disciple in town who predicted Kohli's notebook sledge against Kessrick Williams

Jofra Archer is well known amongst fans for predicting uncertain events to happen in future. When Prithvi Shaw was handed a eight-month ban by BCCI for breaching the doping rules. Fans discovered Archer's five-year old tweet where Archer had written "Unlucky Shaw".
Apart from Jofra Archer, another fortune teller has arrived in the town. A Twitter user Amit Mhatre had already warned West Indies bowler Kessrick Williams to fear the day Indiab Kohli will hit him back for his notebook celebration.
As a two-year-old tweet was being circulated on social media featuring the fan's warning turned true after Virat Kohli sledged Kessrick Williams with his notebook signature celebration with a lavish flick that sailed into the crowd for a six over extra cover.
Kohli revealed about the entire scene in the post-match presentation. "It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," said the skipper.
Inida and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
