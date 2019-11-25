Jofra Archer racially abused in New Zealand

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," tweeted Archer after the completion of the match.

He added: "The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual."

The 24-year-old and Sam Curran had provided a brief burst of resistance during England's run chase when the abuse occurred. Archer was eventually caught at deep backward square-leg for 30 off Neil Wagner, who was the pick of the Black Caps' bowlers with five wickets for 44 runs.

In his first overseas Test, Archer produced bowling figures of one for 107 as he ended up bowling 42 overs in punishing conditions. He dismissed BJ Watling, who became the first wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand to score a double hundred in Test cricket.

England will now aim to level the series when they meet Kane Williamson's men in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.