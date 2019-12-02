Joe Root achieves a milestone which no other Test captain has done

England cricketer Joe Root on Monday became the first visiting skipper to smash a double century in New Zealand.

Root got out after smashing 226 runs on day four of the second Test at Seddon Park. This was also his first double hundred on foreign soil and overall his third.

Resuming day four at 269/5, England got off to a solid start and the side did not lose a single wicket in the session before the lunch break.

Ollie Pope and Root kept New Zealand bowlers at bay and the duo put on 193 runs for the sixth wicket. Their partnership saw Pope bringing up his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 157th over of the innings as Pope (75) was sent back to the pavilion by Neil Wagner reducing England to 455/6.

Mitchell Santner then ended Root's stint at the crease in the very next over.

Chris Woakes (0) Jofra Archer (8) were dismissed cheaply as Wagner wreaked havoc. The left-handed bowler then dismissed Stuart Broad on a duck as New Zealand bundled out England at a score of 476.