Jay Shah beats BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly in friendly match at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday defeated his boss Sourav Ganguly in a friendly cricket match at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium ahead of the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, December 24.
Batting first, Jay Shah's Secretary XI scored 128/3 in the allotted 12 overs. Former Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah scored an unbeaten 38, while former India skipper and head of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin slammed 22-ball 37. However, Shah could only manage two runs from six balls before getting dismissed by Ganguly.
Chasing the target, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly led from the front with an unbeaten 53. However, his team wasn't able to chase the total down. The President XI was restricted to 100 for 4 in 12 overs. Jay Shah was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed two wickets and could have had another wicket under his name if Ganguly's catch wasn't dropped off his bowling.
Here is the scoreboard:
Check out a few pictures from the match:
Meanwhile, BCCI's 89th AGM will be held on Thursday. The inclusion of two new IPL franchises, a discussion on the contentious tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India and the formation of various cricket committees will be on top of the agenda.
The biggest development could be the approval of new IPL teams but primarily from the 2022 edition.
"At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting.
"It is only fair that the approval is taken and the big 94 match tournament is held in 2022," he said.
Tax exemptions for World T20: There's only a week left for the BCCI to meet the ICC's deadline of giving complete assurance that the global body will get full tax exemption for holding the World T20 in October-November or else it will be shifted to the UAE.
While there has been precedence of exemptions during earlier global events, the current tax laws won't allow exemption for a sporting event and it will be interesting to see what will be the BCCI's stand on the issue.
BCCI representative in ICC: BCCI secretary Jay Shah will remain India's representative at the ICC on various issues like last year along with Ganguly.
Cricket in Olympics: If BCCI supports cricket at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, it might end up losing its autonomy as being a National Sports Federation means coming under the ambit of sports ministry with constant government interventions.
Various Cricket Committees: The BCCI hasn't constituted important cricket sub-committees for the longest time. It is understood a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed which will interview candidates for three new selectors. Also the various cricket committees like umpiring committee and the technical committee are also likely to be formed.
(With PTI inputs)