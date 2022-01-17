Jasprit Bumrah throws his hat in the captaincy ring

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he was not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future. With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

“If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player (who) would say no and I am no different,” Bumrah, who is KL Rahul's deputy for the ODI series against South Africa, said ahead of the three-match rubber starting Wednesday. “Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," he added.

Bumrah said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him. “I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind.”

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:13 PM IST