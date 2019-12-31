Jasprit Bumrah looking forward to 2020 for his comeback

On New Year's Eve, pacer Jasprit Bumrah summed up 2019 and said that the year has been full of accomplishments, learning, and hard work.

Bumrah, who is all set to return in the lineup after a gap of almost six months also went on to add that he is looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer.

"2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer," Bumrah tweeted.