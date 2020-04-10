Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian among leading international wicket-takers since 2017

As per the statistics, Bumrah has 186 wickets under his belt at an average of 23.34.

Know for his lethal yorkers, the 26-year-old has been skipper Virat Kohli's go-to man in recent times to pull off the much-needed breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada tops the chart with 231 wickets at an average of 24.67.

Followed by Australia's Pat Cummins at number 2 (215 wickets @ 24.44), and Kiwi speedster Trent Boult (209 @ 24.95) at number 3.

While Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with 193 wickets at a remarkable average of 15.89 is the only spinner in the list.

"6 month injury break for Bumrah and since then out of form. Still numbers looking good . Rabada as expected top class!" a user wrote below ICC's tweet.

While another user, praising Rabada, wrote: "Tells u how good Rabada has been. Even though he had a poor 2019 but still able to top the chart."