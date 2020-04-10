Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian among leading international wicket-takers since 2017

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah may have no been at his best since his recent comeback, but his performance since 2017 speak for his lethal bowling skills.
International Cricket Council on Friday posted the chart of five leading wicket-takers since January 2017 with Bumrah being the only Indian among them.
As per the statistics, Bumrah has 186 wickets under his belt at an average of 23.34.
Know for his lethal yorkers, the 26-year-old has been skipper Virat Kohli's go-to man in recent times to pull off the much-needed breakthroughs.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada tops the chart with 231 wickets at an average of 24.67.
Followed by Australia's Pat Cummins at number 2 (215 wickets @ 24.44), and Kiwi speedster Trent Boult (209 @ 24.95) at number 3.
While Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with 193 wickets at a remarkable average of 15.89 is the only spinner in the list.
"6 month injury break for Bumrah and since then out of form. Still numbers looking good . Rabada as expected top class!" a user wrote below ICC's tweet.
While another user, praising Rabada, wrote: "Tells u how good Rabada has been. Even though he had a poor 2019 but still able to top the chart."
