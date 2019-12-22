Jasprit Bumrah in focus for SL T20, Aus ODI

New Delhi: The focus will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status as the current selection committee will have its final meeting here on Monday to pick teams for three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs against Australia.

Bumrah, who recently bowled at the India nets, is fit for competitive cricket and could be picked for either the T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 5 or the ODI series against a full-strength Australian side starting on January 14.

"The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

It is more likely that Australia series will mark Bumrah's return to competitive cricket after four months, having recovered from stress fracture. However, since Bumrah didn't do his rehabilitation at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA), he was asked by NCA director Rahul Dravid to get his clearance from where he spent in his recovery time. —PTI