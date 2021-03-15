'Jasprit Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana Ganesan': Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal and others congratulate couple

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa.

Bumrah shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date (March 15) as one of the happiest days of their lives.

"'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah captioned the post.

Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble and others congratulated the couple.

"Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness. God bless you lovely couple," Yuvraj wrote.

"Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together," tweeted Mayank Agarwal.

