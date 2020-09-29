Jasprit Bumrah best bowler? Mumbai Indians pacer has conceded most sixes in IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah has fast emerged as India’s number 1 bowler across all formats. His ability to pick wickets at crucial situations and his capability to bowl yorkers at will, has made him skipper Virat Kohli's go-to bowler.

Bumrah ranks second in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, only a few points behind his Mumbai Indians' teammate Trent Boult. The speedster ranks seventh in Test cricket and twelfth in T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah also has an impeccable IPL record. In 80 matches, the bowler has picked up 85 wickets at an average of 27.16 and an economy rate of 21.29. However, this season hasn't started well for Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians' lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah has conceded nine sixes -- the most by any bowler so far. He is tied with Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja who has also conceded nine sixes.

According to cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Rajasthan Royals' Tom Curran has given eight sixes, while MI's James Pattinson, KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell and CSK's Piyush Chawla have conceded seven sixes each.