Jasprit Bumrah best bowler? Mumbai Indians pacer has conceded most sixes in IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah has fast emerged as India’s number 1 bowler across all formats. His ability to pick wickets at crucial situations and his capability to bowl yorkers at will, has made him skipper Virat Kohli's go-to bowler.
Bumrah ranks second in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, only a few points behind his Mumbai Indians' teammate Trent Boult. The speedster ranks seventh in Test cricket and twelfth in T20Is.
Jasprit Bumrah also has an impeccable IPL record. In 80 matches, the bowler has picked up 85 wickets at an average of 27.16 and an economy rate of 21.29. However, this season hasn't started well for Bumrah.
Mumbai Indians' lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah has conceded nine sixes -- the most by any bowler so far. He is tied with Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja who has also conceded nine sixes.
According to cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Rajasthan Royals' Tom Curran has given eight sixes, while MI's James Pattinson, KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell and CSK's Piyush Chawla have conceded seven sixes each.
On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah failed to defend seven runs set by Mumbai Indians against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the super over. Kohli slammed a boundary off the last ball to register a thrilling win.
This was the first instance for Mumbai Indians where they lost a match in the super over bowled by Bumrah.
Earlier on April 29, 2017, Bumrah had won the match for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Lions when he managed to defend 11 runs. Bowling to the likes of Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum, the Indian pacer gave just six runs from his six deliveries at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
On May 2, 2019, Bumrah again won the match for his franchise against SunRisers Hyderabad when he conceded just eight runs in the super over which Mumbai Indians chased down within the first three deliveries at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
(With IANS inputs)
