James Faulkner throws bat, helmet onto chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for airport: Reports

James Faulkner, who left the Pakistan Super League prematurely over a payment dispute, was understood to have grown increasingly agitated over the matter, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Faulkner had been negotiating with the PCB over the due payments, with things getting so heated on Friday that he threw his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for the airport, the report added.

Earlier today, he posted two tweets apologising to Pakistan cricket fans and calling his treatment at the hands of the PCB and the PSL "a disgrace".

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:11 PM IST