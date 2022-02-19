James Faulkner accuses PCB of 'not honouring contractual agreement', withdraws from PSL; Pakistan Board says 'false and misleading accusations'

Australia all-rounder James Faulkner on Saturday accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not honouring his contractual agreement in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Faulkner, who plays for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, said he has withdrawn from the last two matches of the T20 league due to this.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me."

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position," he added.

Meanwhile, the PCB said Faulkner's accusations are "false and misleading". In a tweet, the PCB wrote, "The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter."

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:00 PM IST