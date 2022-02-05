Jacqueline Williams creates cricketing history, becomes first female to officiate in ICC U19 World Cup final

Jacqueline Williams created cricketing history on Saturday, when she was part of the team of match officials for the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The 45-year-old Jamaican entered the history books when she became the first woman to stand in a U19 World Cup match earlier in this tournament.

Williams is an experienced umpire who has officiated at the regional level for close to a decade. She has also stood at the international level in five Men’s One-Day International, 13 Men’s T20 Internationals, 17 Women’s ODIs and 40 Women’s T20Is.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:19 PM IST