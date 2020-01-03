IXth Santosh Kumar Ghosh Trophy: Zenith Sachdeva wrecks Evergreen SC

Mumbai: Left arm Zenith Sachdeva (5-44) spun out Evergreen SC for a paltry 142 in 61.5.overs to put his team Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a commanding position, on the first day of finals of the IXth Santosh Kumar Ghosh Trophy (U-16) Cricket Tournament at Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

This is Zenith's third consecutive five wickets haul in the tournament.

The Police side replied strongly scoring 104-1 in just 28 overs. Opener Utsav Koti was unbeaten with a well made 62 studded with 13 elegant boundaries.

The tournament is organized by Sporting Union Club and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation with support from LIC of India, IDBI and BOI.

Evergreen made a sedate start after winning the toss, Zenith struck the first blow at 31. Thereafter it was tough going for them as Zenith dismissed one drop Sumeet Mishra cheaply.

But Yash Sanmaniya (29) and Pujan Raut added 39 for the fifth wicket which saw their side inch towards hundred. Opener Meet Jain top scored with 36 for Evergreen.

After Zenith cut through the top order, offie Atif Khan grabbed 3-24 which hastened the proceedings. But Vishal Prasad (20), stuck in to add 36 for the ninth wicket with Fardeen Shaikh. But that was too inadequate against a top heavy batting unit.

Brief scores

Evergreen SC 142 in 61.5 overs (Meet Jain 36, Yash Sabnani 29, Vishal Prasad 20; Zenith Sachdeva 5-44, Atif Khan 3-24) against Mumbai Police Gymkhana 104-1 in 28 overs (Utsav Koti batting 62).