'I’ve got my phone here waiting': David Warner keen on having dinner with Virat Kohli

Australian batsman David Warner looks forward to having dinner with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "Waiting for Virat to invite me for dinner. I’ve got my phone here waiting, Virat," Warner said.
In a video uploaded by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner had a lot to share. Speaking on a wide range of topics, he did not miss the opportunity to discuss his thoughts on Kohli.
“The biggest thing about him is that he’s a competitor. The way he goes about it, he’s got a humble nature about him but on the field, he’s determined to always win. Sometimes, we head-butt on the field. When we’re on the field, we’re looking at each other, smiling, nodding and if it’s quiet, it’s quiet,” said Warner in the video.
Ahead of the ongoing ODI series between Australia and India, Warner said, “It’s going to be a great battle and I’m looking forward to it."
However, India were ruthlessly thrashed by Australia in the one-sided series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14, 2020.
A team which was used to ploughing minnows like West Indies and Sri Lanka, crumbled to a below-par 255 as Kohli juggled with the batting order.
But even then, the so-called best bowling line-up in the world failed to make an impact and both openers - David Warner (128* off 112) and captain Aaron Finch (110* off 114) – scored centuries to neutralise the threat. The partnership of 258 is now the highest partnership for any wicket against India.
Following the defeat, Kohli leads a very talented group of players who should get their mojo back in Rajkot as India prepare to face Australia in their 2nd ODI match-up.
