'I’ve got my phone here waiting': David Warner keen on having dinner with Virat Kohli

Australian batsman David Warner looks forward to having dinner with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "Waiting for Virat to invite me for dinner. I’ve got my phone here waiting, Virat," Warner said.

In a video uploaded by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner had a lot to share. Speaking on a wide range of topics, he did not miss the opportunity to discuss his thoughts on Kohli.

“The biggest thing about him is that he’s a competitor. The way he goes about it, he’s got a humble nature about him but on the field, he’s determined to always win. Sometimes, we head-butt on the field. When we’re on the field, we’re looking at each other, smiling, nodding and if it’s quiet, it’s quiet,” said Warner in the video.

Watch the video below!