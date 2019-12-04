Abdul Razzaq says 'baby' Bumrah is nothing, Twitter reminds him that he got bowled by Munaf Patel

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels he would have gotten the better of highly rated India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had he still been playing the game.

"After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," he said.

The 40-year-old Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan between 1999-2013.