'It's just a game': Sakshi Dhoni shares an emotional poem as CSK fail to qualify for IPL playoffs

Earlier in the day, CSK's eight-wicket win over RCB was one of the "perfect games" for them with regards to execution in all departments, according to CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

CSK first restricted RCB to 145/6 before opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored them to victory in the chase.

"This was one of the perfect games. The execution was there and we were able to pick wickets regularly to restrict them to a total that's slightly below par," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Spinners have done a very good job. Middle overs we have struggled to take wickets. That could be one of the reasons why we didn't do well this season."

Dhoni was all praise for Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten 65 off 51 balls, winning the match in the 19th over with a six.

"We haven't been consistent with the bat, today the start was very good. Rutu (Gaikwad) played really well, backed himself to play the shots that he would play than worry about big shots," said Dhoni.

"If we had seen this in the second or the third game we could have got a glimpse. But it's been tough on Rutu as well. He batted in Chennai, then Covid, the extra quarantine took precious time away from him. He got comfortable with every run today after the single he got."

