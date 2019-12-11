'It was a special gift': Kohli dedicates his innings to his wife on their wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli bludgeoned an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls in India's 67-run win against West Indies in the 3rd T20I that helped them to pull the series 2-1.

Kohli was awarded man of the series for his blistering 94* in the first game, followed by a spectacular catch of Shimron Hetmyer and his 70 was something knew for everyone, as the batsman turned as a pinch-hitter.

Kohli dedicated his match's performance to his wife as a anniversary gift. Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma had tied knot two years ago. "It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," said the skipper in the post match presentation.

Kohli was also happy with India breaking the glass to win a match while defending totals. As Kohli stressed on scoring big totals that helped his side to ease the pressure while bowling.

"We had spoken a lot (about batting first and winning). It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on. Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end."

"Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it. Depends on what pitch and ground you are playing on," Kohli expressed.

Earlier, Kl Rahul (91) and Rohit Sharma (71) put a 135-run stand for the opening wicket to set the stage for India's mammoth score of 240/3.

Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each to restrict West Indies at 173/8.

Both teams will head to the three-match One-day Internationals which starts on December 15, Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai.