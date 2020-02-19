It is just words, ineffective: Smith on playing in South Africa

Steve Smith returns to South Africa for the first time after the 2018 ball tampering scandal for Australia's limited overs tour of the country starting on February 21.

"It's nice to be back playing in South Africa," Smith told reporters on Wednesday. "The last time I was here things didn't end overly well, but I've also got really fond memories of playing here."

Smith and David Warner were sacked from their posts as captain and vice captain of the team in the fall out of the scandal that happened during Australia's Test series against South Africa.