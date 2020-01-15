‘It happens only in India’: Twitter reacts as kite stops play during India vs Australia

India celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti today, but it seemed to have hit Mumbai a day early. During the match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, a ‘kite’ landed on the field and stopped play in the 49th over of India’s innings.
The cameras were focused on David Warner who had the kite in his hand and pointed out to the umpire from where it had come. As a result, the game was stopped for a few minutes. According to reports, Mohammed Shami had spotted the kite and David Warner was telling that it was entangled with the spider cam wires.
In a tweet, ICC’s official Twitter account posted a photo of David Warner with the kite and asked the fans whether they had seen something like this.
Twitter obliged them with a reply.
India were bowled out for 255 with Australia needing 256 to win. After a good partnership between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India's batting collapsed. WIth skipper Kohli going out cheaply, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja did provide relief for India in between. But even they perished soon. The tailenders did their bit to help India reach a respectable score.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday. Chasing 256 for the win, Finch (110 not out) and Warner (128 not out) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)