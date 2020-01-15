‘It happens only in India’: Twitter reacts as kite stops play during India vs Australia

India celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti today, but it seemed to have hit Mumbai a day early. During the match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, a ‘kite’ landed on the field and stopped play in the 49th over of India’s innings.

The cameras were focused on David Warner who had the kite in his hand and pointed out to the umpire from where it had come. As a result, the game was stopped for a few minutes. According to reports, Mohammed Shami had spotted the kite and David Warner was telling that it was entangled with the spider cam wires.

In a tweet, ICC’s official Twitter account posted a photo of David Warner with the kite and asked the fans whether they had seen something like this.